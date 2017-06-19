Here’s How Joe Buck Spoiled Brooks Koepka’s U.S. Open Victory At Erin Hills

Share this:

Brooks Koepka had a weekend he’ll never forget at Erin Hills, and it almost was perfect.

Koepka torched the course to win the 2017 U.S. Open with a score of 16-under-par. But as Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, was congratulating him after he walked off the 18th green, FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck made the mistake of identifying Sims as Koepka’s ex-girlfriend, Becky Edwards.

Fox's golf coverage, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EaBRN1v0ZK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 19, 2017

Oops.

Buck eventually corrected the mistake, and Koepka took home his first major championship as well as a healthy paycheck thanks to a final round 5-under 67.

The 27-year-old Koepka tied the U.S. Open record for lowest 72-hole score in relation to par that was set by Rory McIlroy in 2011.

Hopefully, Buck updates himself on Koepka’s dating life before the 2018 U.S Open at Shinnecock Hills.

