U.S. Open 2017 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Brooks Koepka, Rest Of Field

Brooks Koepka won his first major championship in impressive fashion Sunday.
Koepka ripped apart Erin Hills to win the 2017 U.S. Open with a score of 16-under-par. The 27-year-old golf star fired a final round 67 to run away from Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and a host of other challengers to claim the year’s second major.
Koepka’s score of 16-under is tied for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par in U.S. Open history with Rory McIlroy, who posted 16-under in his 2011 U.S. Open triumph.
For his win, Koepka will receive over $2 million. The total purse for the tournament is $12 million.
Here are the payouts for the top 50 scorers at the 2017 U.S. Open, per Golf.com. Cick to see the final leaderboard.
1st: $2,160,000
2nd: $1,296,000
3rd: $804,023
4th: $563,642
5th: $469,460
6th: $416,263
7th: $375,278
8th: $336,106
9th: $304,188
10th: $279,403
11th: $254,981
12th: $235,757
13th: $219,677
14th: $202,751
15th: $188,243
16th: $176,153
17th: $166,481
18th: $156,809
19th: $147,137
20th: $137,464
21st: $129,122
22nd: $120,780
23rd: $112, 680
24th: $105, 184
25th: $98,655
26th: $93,094
27th: $88,862
28th: $85,114
29th: $81,487
30th: $77,860
31st: $74,233
32nd: $70,606
33rd: $66, 979
34th: $63, 715
35th: $61, 055
36th: $58,395
37th: $55, 856
38th: $53,438
39th: $51,020
40th: $48,602
41st: $46,184
42nd: $43,766
43rd: $41,348
44th: $38,930
45th: $36,512
46th: $34,336
47th: $32,159
48th: $30,104
49th: $28,895
50th: $27,686
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
