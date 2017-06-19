U.S. Open 2017 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Brooks Koepka, Rest Of Field

Share this:

Tweet







Brooks Koepka won his first major championship in impressive fashion Sunday.

Koepka ripped apart Erin Hills to win the 2017 U.S. Open with a score of 16-under-par. The 27-year-old golf star fired a final round 67 to run away from Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and a host of other challengers to claim the year’s second major.

Koepka’s score of 16-under is tied for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par in U.S. Open history with Rory McIlroy, who posted 16-under in his 2011 U.S. Open triumph.

For his win, Koepka will receive over $2 million. The total purse for the tournament is $12 million.

Here are the payouts for the top 50 scorers at the 2017 U.S. Open, per Golf.com. Cick to see the final leaderboard.

1st: $2,160,000

2nd: $1,296,000

3rd: $804,023

4th: $563,642

5th: $469,460

6th: $416,263

7th: $375,278

8th: $336,106

9th: $304,188

10th: $279,403

11th: $254,981

12th: $235,757

13th: $219,677

14th: $202,751

15th: $188,243

16th: $176,153

17th: $166,481

18th: $156,809

19th: $147,137

20th: $137,464

21st: $129,122

22nd: $120,780

23rd: $112, 680

24th: $105, 184

25th: $98,655

26th: $93,094

27th: $88,862

28th: $85,114

29th: $81,487

30th: $77,860

31st: $74,233

32nd: $70,606

33rd: $66, 979

34th: $63, 715

35th: $61, 055

36th: $58,395

37th: $55, 856

38th: $53,438

39th: $51,020

40th: $48,602

41st: $46,184

42nd: $43,766

43rd: $41,348

44th: $38,930

45th: $36,512

46th: $34,336

47th: $32,159

48th: $30,104

49th: $28,895

50th: $27,686

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images