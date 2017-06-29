Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson Argue About Paul George Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

It’s anyone’s guess where Paul George will be playing basketball in the upcoming season.

The star forward is under contract with the Indiana Pacers through the 2017-18 campaign, but he’s reportedly notified the team he will depart in free agency next summer. As a result, the Pacers appear to be talking shop with a number of teams.

The Boston Celtics have been tied to George trade rumors for quite some time, as have the Los Angeles Lakers. But other teams have emerged with interest in PG13 this offseason, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

In an effort to keep George playing ball in The Hoosier State, his current Pacers teammate Lance Stephenson posted an Instagram photo pleading the four-time All-Star to stay with the organization. But as can be seen in the photo’s comment section, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas thinks there’s no chance George sticks around.

Isaiah Thomas is arguing with Lance Stephenson over Paul George 👀 pic.twitter.com/uMFsxW5wvg — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 28, 2017

Thomas clearly wasn’t fazed by Stephenson’s accusation and was quick to remind the Pacers forward that Boston took all three games against Indiana last season.

The PG trade rumors have everybody on edge 😂 https://t.co/mr0s2ETEuT pic.twitter.com/CEwhLqHFfd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2017

This hardly was Thomas’ only Instagram activity Wednesday. After news broke that the Rockets agreed to trade for Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Thomas campaigned for Blake Griffin to flee L.A. and join the Celtics.

With free agency officially kicking off Saturday, we imagine Thomas will continue to be an ambassador for the C’s via social media.

