Julian Edelman Has Hot Takes When It Comes To Warriors, NBA Finals

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are stacked after a productive offseason, but it’s tough to build a super team in the NFL.

It’s a lot easier in the NBA with a luxury tax on top of the soft salary cap. The Golden State Warriors formed a super team this offseason when Kevin Durant came on board, and they just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (who also could be labeled as a super team) in the NBA Finals.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a Bay Area native, doesn’t seem to like the super-team approach.

“You know, I’ve got a couple ties to Ohio, too, going to Kent State,” Edelman said. “Kyrie Irving, LeBron (James) — I mean, those guys are studs. I guess the Warriors won. I was a Warriors fan, but I think it was just a little unfair with KD (Durant). I mean, that team was ridiculous.

“Congratulations to them, Steph (Curry) and those guys. I mean, they’re studs, but it’s almost unfair. It was fun to watch because it was two elite basketball teams playing really good basketball and another team just dominating. It will be exciting to see what the Cavs do in the offseason, and it will also be exciting to see what the Warriors do, see if they keep (Klay) Thompson and what they’re going to do. I’m no GM, though.”

It was mentioned to Edelman that the Patriots, who added Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy, Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead, among others, this offseason, also are pretty loaded.

“Ask Coach Belichick,” Edelman said smiling.