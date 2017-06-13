Kevin Durant Wins 2017 NBA Finals MVP As Warriors Beat Cavs In Game 5

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Durant faced a lot of criticism for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent last summer, but he only needed one season to accomplish his goal and win an NBA Finals.

Durant was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award on Monday night after his Warriors eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 126-115 win in Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

The 28-year-old superstar averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series.

Pretty

darn

good pic.twitter.com/Txz9ToxPdR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2017

Durant nearly set an impressive NBA Finals scoring record, too.

Kevin Durant: NBA Finals MVP Most Points in a 5-Game Series – NBA Finals

2001 Allen Iverson 178

2017 Kevin Durant 176 pic.twitter.com/XHPkHTQcRE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2017

It wasn’t the first time Durant has played well in an NBA Finals. He was solid in 2012 against the Miami Heat, too.

Kevin Durant has joined Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players to score 25+ points in each of their first 10 Finals games. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 13, 2017

Cavs forward LeBron James, remarkably, averaged a triple-double in a losing effort.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Images