Kevin Durant Wins 2017 NBA Finals MVP As Warriors Beat Cavs In Game 5

Kevin Durant faced a lot of criticism for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent last summer, but he only needed one season to accomplish his goal and win an NBA Finals.
Durant was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award on Monday night after his Warriors eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 126-115 win in Game 5 at Oracle Arena.
The 28-year-old superstar averaged 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series.
Durant nearly set an impressive NBA Finals scoring record, too.
It wasn’t the first time Durant has played well in an NBA Finals. He was solid in 2012 against the Miami Heat, too.
Cavs forward LeBron James, remarkably, averaged a triple-double in a losing effort.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP