Knicks’ Kristap Porzingis Tweet Rubs Their Fans Wrong Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks celebrated National Selfie Day, but they failed to look in the mirror.
As rumors that the Knicks are considering trading Kristaps Porzingis swirled in NBA circles, the team shipped this oddly timed tweet Wednesday afternoon.
If the tweet was meant to calm Knicks fans’ nerves about possibly losing Porzingis, it didn’t work.
Porzingis had his own Twitter flub last month when a simple message — LA Clippers, followed by three smiley-face emojis — was posted to his account. Porzingis later claimed his Twitter account was hacked, but maybe the Latvian big man just was ahead of the NBA trade game.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@nyknicks
