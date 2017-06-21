Knicks’ Kristap Porzingis Tweet Rubs Their Fans Wrong Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

The New York Knicks celebrated National Selfie Day, but they failed to look in the mirror.

As rumors that the Knicks are considering trading Kristaps Porzingis swirled in NBA circles, the team shipped this oddly timed tweet Wednesday afternoon.

If the tweet was meant to calm Knicks fans’ nerves about possibly losing Porzingis, it didn’t work.

Oh don't even try it. — Matt Snow (@JerseyBolts) June 21, 2017

You trade him and we riot — John Sottile (@Sottile64) June 21, 2017

Is this supposed to be a "goodbye, thanks for coming" tweet? — ᴊᴏᴇsᴛᴏɴ ʙᴇᴀᴠᴇʀ (@JoestonJob3) June 21, 2017

If you trade, I swear to all dieties that hell will be paid — City0fLos (@LosWitts) June 21, 2017

knicks trolling us — pirat (@pirat_werewolf) June 21, 2017

DON'T YOU DARE TRADE THIS MAN — Daniel Meh-rian😡 (@BigSexyDaniel) June 21, 2017

Why they playing with us right now 😂 — Ali Elrefai (@nyknicks1116) June 21, 2017

Porzingis had his own Twitter flub last month when a simple message — LA Clippers, followed by three smiley-face emojis — was posted to his account. Porzingis later claimed his Twitter account was hacked, but maybe the Latvian big man just was ahead of the NBA trade game.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@nyknicks