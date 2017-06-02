Martellus Bennett Goes Off On Jason Whitlock Over Comments On LeBron James, Race

Jason Whitlock angered plenty of black athletes with his comments on LeBron James and racism, and Martellus Bennett wasn’t about to let the FOX Sports 1 personality get off easy.
Whitlock appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday and talked about the racism James experienced when someone spray painted the N-word on the gate of his Los Angeles home Wednesday. But Whitlock apparently believes James is too wealthy to actually experience racism.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith and Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler both chimed in on Twitter, but Bennett went in on Whitlock’s take.
(Warning: We blacked out the strong language, but there’s a lot of it in Bennett’s tweets.)
Whitlock attempted to respond to Bennett’s tweetstorm by saying the Green Bay Packers tight end just didn’t understand, but Bennett was not having that, either.
Despite Bennett delivering what appeared to be the final blow, Whitlock couldn’t help but respond again.
And Bennett had the perfect response to Whitlock insulting his intelligence.
Yeah, there’s no coming back from that.
