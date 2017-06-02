Martellus Bennett Goes Off On Jason Whitlock Over Comments On LeBron James, Race

Share this:

Jason Whitlock angered plenty of black athletes with his comments on LeBron James and racism, and Martellus Bennett wasn’t about to let the FOX Sports 1 personality get off easy.

Whitlock appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday and talked about the racism James experienced when someone spray painted the N-word on the gate of his Los Angeles home Wednesday. But Whitlock apparently believes James is too wealthy to actually experience racism.

"Racism is an issue in America, but it's primarily an issue for the poor. It's not LeBron James​' issue." – @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith and Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler both chimed in on Twitter, but Bennett went in on Whitlock’s take.

(Warning: We blacked out the strong language, but there’s a lot of it in Bennett’s tweets.)

To say that it's not someone's fight because they're rich is just ridiculous. Racism doesn't care how much money you make. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 1, 2017

For dude to sit on national television and basically say that Oprah himself and Lebron are a different black from everyone else is ludicrous — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 1, 2017

Racism is a living organism. A parasite. That continues to find new hosts everyday. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 1, 2017

Whitlock attempted to respond to Bennett’s tweetstorm by saying the Green Bay Packers tight end just didn’t understand, but Bennett was not having that, either.

You clearly missed my point, Tellus. https://t.co/uqsHiOkboE — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 1, 2017

I heard you bro. Your black skin is different from the poor peoples black skin. But not mine, I still have that poor black skin bruh. https://t.co/FbTiUJjVtP — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 1, 2017

And don't ever call me Tellus again that's what my friends with the poor black skin call me. And that ain't you!! https://t.co/FbTiUJjVtP — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 2, 2017

Despite Bennett delivering what appeared to be the final blow, Whitlock couldn’t help but respond again.

Spray-painted slurs is the safe, shallow end of the pool. Go ahead and splash around there. Right depth for you. https://t.co/Q3NeJzyHuh — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

And Bennett had the perfect response to Whitlock insulting his intelligence.

I don't splash believe it or not I can actually swim. https://t.co/sayPZ8Rqtc — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 2, 2017

Yeah, there’s no coming back from that.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images