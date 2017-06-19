McLaren Announces Details Of ‘Forza’ Qualifier For World’s Fastest Gamer

Share this:

Gamers are getting a clearer picture of the path they’ll need to take if they want to become a Formula One simulator driver.

McLaren on Friday released information on the “Forza”-based CJ Wilson Racing 570 Challenge, the second of four qualifying rounds for its World’s Fastest Gamer competition. The winner of the competition, which runs throughout the summer, will be awarded a one-year contract as an F1 sim driver. McLaren previously released information on the Slverstone esports Championship, the first qualifying round for WFG.

Here’s everything you need to know about the challenge, which will be hosted by former MLB pitcher C.J. Wilson:

Will be held on “Forza Motorsport 6” for the Xbox One. Registration opens June 19, qualifying opens July 3 There will be rounds, each consisting of two races, held on July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. Races will last around 15 minutes, and the grid will be determined by qualifying times. Participants will race the 2015 McLaren 570S Coupe (built to GT4 spec). You can register here.

Unlike the CJ Wilson Challenge, the Silverstone Championship will run on rFactor 2, a PC-based racing simulation service.

The winners of the four qualifying events will join six other sim racers, selected by a panel of F1 and esports experts, to compete in the final championship race.

