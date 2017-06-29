NBA Free Agency 2017: Five High-Profile Signings We’d Most Like To See

Share this:

Think soap operas have drama? Wait until you witness an NBA offseason.

The NBA’s free agency period doesn’t even begin for another two days, and the Association already has given us one of the biggest trades in recent memory: Chris Paul spurning Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with James Harden on the Houston Rockets.

Paul and Harden in the same backcourt could work brilliantly or be a complete disaster — either way, it will be incredibly entertaining to watch. In that vein, there are plenty of A-list free agents out there who could shake up the NBA landscape by joining new teams after July 1 (even if the top two, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, are staying put).

So, let’s put on our tinfoil hats and rank the five free agent signings we’d most like to see, from mini-splashes to absolute cannonballs.

5. Andre Iguodala to any team besides the Golden State Warriors. This isn’t about making any team stronger as it is about making the Warriors weaker. ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes reports that seven (!) teams plan to pursue Iguodala in free agency to do just that, and we’re 100 percent on board.

4. Kyle Lowry to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Is Lowry re-signing with the Toronto Raptors now that his hometown Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz? Probably. But how’s this for a “core four:” Lowry and U.S. Olympic teammate Jimmy Butler paired with ex-Rookies of the Year Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Yeah, we’d watch.

3. Paul Millsap to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets really are going for it this summer, as they’re reportedly trying to land Paul George AND Carmelo Anthony after bringing on Paul. But there’s another, if slightly less sexy, option: Millsap, a four-time All-Star who is solid on both ends of the floor. A “Big Three” of Paul, Harden and Millsap might not take down the Dubs, but it could get pretty darn close.

2. Blake Griffin to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers reportedly have their sights set on keeping Griffin. Our two cents: Blow it all up and start a rebuild, allowing Griffin to go play in his hometown and regularly make highlight reels alongside the otherworldly Russell Westbrook. The Thunder still wouldn’t be a contender, but Russell and Blake would be awesome to watch.

1. Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics. There’s no surprise factor here, as everybody and their mother knows the Celtics want Hayward. But there’s a reason: Pairing the All-Star forward with his former college coach, Brad Stevens, would move Boston one step close to being a serious championship contender, as well as set the wheels in motion for a potential George trade. Make it happen, Trader Danny.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vazquez/USA TODAY Sports Images