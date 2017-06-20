NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Likely To Stay Regardless Of Team’s Direction

Share this:

Dwyane Wade seems willing to endure the Chicago Bulls’ immediate fate, for better or worse.

The Bulls guard is leaning toward picking up his $24 million contract option for next season, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. Wade must tell Chicago by June 27 whether he’ll do so, but the signs point to him staying with his hometown team for a second season.

Wade’s contract question comes amid a potential change in Chicago’s direction. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and speculation claiming Chicago is willing to trade star swingman Jimmy Butler is intensifying as Thursday’s NBA Draft approaches.

Wade, 35, initially told Chicago he didn’t want to play for a rebuilding team, but he appears to have softened that stance. Shelburne cites Wade’s happiness playing in the Windy City and low probability of another team paying him so much (after the Miami Heat underpaid him for many seasons) as reasons for his apparent about-face.

Wade should fully consider the consequences of his contract decision, as it could dictate the tone of what could be his final months as an NBA player.

