NBA Rumors: Celtics Haven’t Offered Top Assets For Pacers’ Paul George

The Indiana Pacers reportedly are asking for the moon in return for star swingman Paul George, and the Boston Celtics apparently aren’t willing to play ball … yet.

Indiana reportedly wants the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-round pick, as well as the first-rounder the C’s just acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers, in exchange for George. However, league sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that the Celtics haven’t included either pick, Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in any offers to Indy.

George certainly is talented enough to demand the “King’s Ransom” the Pacers reportedly want, but he can opt out of his contract after next season. Plus, there are multiple rumors saying he’d like to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, hurting his trade value even more.

Lowe added that he believes the Celtics’ current offer probably is something like Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and the Pacers’ choice of one of their future protected first-round picks from the Los Angeles Clippers or Memphis Grizzlies. But Lowe later added that “if they yield on either the Nets or Lakers/Kings pick, George will be a Celtic.”

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images