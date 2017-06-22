NBA Rumors: Kings Trading Down From No. 10 Draft Pick ‘Is In Play’

Share this:

Tweet







The Sacramento Kings are the only team with two picks in the top 10 of Thursday’s 2017 NBA Draft, but that might not be the case for the whole night.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Thursday that the Kings are willing to give up their No. 10 pick.

Kings intend to pick at No. 5, I'm told, but prospect of them moving back from No. 10 in order to land a player & later pick is in play. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 22, 2017

The Kings need a point guard. That position is their most glaring roster weakness. There could be as many as five point guards taken in the top 10. North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr. and French prospect Frank Ntilikina could fall to No. 10, but the Kings also could take Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox at No. 5.

If Sacramento takes a point guard with the fifth pick, trading 10 for more picks or picks and a player might be beneficial for their rebuild.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images