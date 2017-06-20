NBA Rumors: Lakers, Pacers Talk Possible Paul George Trade; Four Others In Mix

Share this:

Paul George reportedly wants out of Indiana, but it appears the Pacers might accommodate him one year earlier than he planned.

Just two days after it leaked that the All-Star forward plans to leave the Pacers in 2018, the team indeed is moving fast on trading George, engaging the Los Angeles Lakers in discussions, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein reported Tuesday, citing sources.

While L.A. reportedly is George’s preferred destination, the Lakers aren’t the only teams targeted George. Not by a long shot, according to Stein.

The Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and, yes, Cavs are among the teams that have also talked Paul George trades with Indiana, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Even though George has only one year remaining on his contract, he should command a hefty return for the Pacers. However, according to ESPN’s report, the Lakers “have been adamant” that they will not trade either the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft or Brandon Ingram, who was last season’s No. 2 selection, especially with George’s desire to play for L.A. in 2018.

But ESPN noted that by acquiring George in a trade now, the Lakers stop any risk of another team such as the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers grabbing him, then convincing him to stay long term if that team experiences success. It doesn’t appear the Cavs are very active on the George front, though.

The #Cavs are NOT currently in discussion with #Pacers for Paul George, per sources. I am told however that George is moving "very soon." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 20, 2017

