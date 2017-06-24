NBA Rumors: Rockets Plan To ‘Aggressively’ Pursue Chris Paul In Free Agency

Share this:

The Houston Rockets are hoping to add another superstar to play alongside James Harden, even if it means cutting ties with several of their players.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Rockets plan to “aggressively” pursue Chris Paul in free agency, and they’re trying to clear enough cap space in order to do so.

As a result, Houston has made Lou Williams, Ryan Anderson, and Patrick Beverley available for trade, per ESPN’s Marc Stein. The three are due a combined $32.1 million next season.

The Rockets’ hopes of acquiring Paul were improved by Friday’s report that the veteran point guard intends to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers can offer Paul more money than any other time, but the nine-team All-Star could be looking for a new home with legitimate championship aspirations.

Houston certainly would provide Paul with that type of environment, but there’s no guarantee he could co-exist with Harden. They’re both ball-dominant players to begin with, and Harden’s transition to point guard last season has the Rockets’ offense totally centered around him.

Still, Haynes insists that Houston has a “serious chance” of luring Paul away from L.A. But once CP3 officially hits the open market, we imagine the Rockets will have plenty of competition when it comes to signing the veteran point guard.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images