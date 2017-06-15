Ndamukong Suh Insists Dolphins ‘Will Never’ Be Scared Of Patriots

Share this:

The New England Patriots have dominated the AFC East for over a decade, but one member of a division foe insists his team isn’t scared of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Speaking on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made it very clear that the Pats do not intimidate the Fins.

“We have many games prior to (the Patriots) that are going to be big focuses,” Suh Said. “But we understand that New England is at the top of the East right now. We understand that we need to have certain particular game plans for them, as they do for us. Taking that into account, I think one of the great things about Miami and this team, we’ve never been scared of the New England Patriots. We never will be. So, with that being said, when we play them late in the season, we’ll be prepared.”

Miami has given New England trouble in the past, and is the only team other than the Patriots to win the AFC East since 2003. But looking at the tale of the tape heading into the upcoming season, it’s undeniable that the Pats are the superior team.

And Suh isn’t the only Dolphin to have blind confidence when it comes to the Patriots. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is of the belief that Miami will sweep New England in the 2017 campaign.

We have a feeling Tom Brady and Co. think otherwise.

