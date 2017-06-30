NESN Soccer Show: Will Chile Or Germany Win Confederations Cup Final?

Share this:

Who’s ready for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup to end?

Germany and Chile will face off for the second time this tournament Sunday. But the stakes will be much higher than their first meeting, as they’ll vie for the Confederations Cup crown. Will Chile’s battle-hardened corps be able to withstand Germany’s powerful, young machine?

Mexico and Portugal must table their own disappointment if they’re to end their tournament on a high note. The teams also will face off Sunday but do so in the Confederations Cup third-place game.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto preview the Confederations Cup final and third-place games and examine other topics like the Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn twins in this week’s episode of “NESN Soccer Show.”

Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images