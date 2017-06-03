Boston Red Sox

Pablo Sandoval Hits Opposite-Field Home Run For Red Sox In Game Vs. Orioles

by on Fri, Jun 2, 2017 at 8:12PM
1,886

He’s back.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup this week after spending some time on the disabled list with a sprained knee, and it didn’t take him very long to go yard again in the big leagues,

Sandoval hit an opposite-field home run in the top of the third inning Friday off of Baltimore Orioles right-handed starter Alec Asher to cut the Sox’s deficit to 2-1 at the time. It was his fourth of the season.

