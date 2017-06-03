Pablo Sandoval Hits Opposite-Field Home Run For Red Sox In Game Vs. Orioles

Share this:

He’s back.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup this week after spending some time on the disabled list with a sprained knee, and it didn’t take him very long to go yard again in the big leagues,

Sandoval hit an opposite-field home run in the top of the third inning Friday off of Baltimore Orioles right-handed starter Alec Asher to cut the Sox’s deficit to 2-1 at the time. It was his fourth of the season.

Pablo Sandoval with his 4th HR, all oppo, brings the Red Sox to within 1 pic.twitter.com/BU02lcYRvU — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 2, 2017

