Pablo Sandoval Hits Opposite-Field Home Run For Red Sox In Game Vs. Orioles

He’s back.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup this week after spending some time on the disabled list with a sprained knee, and it didn’t take him very long to go yard again in the big leagues,
Sandoval hit an opposite-field home run in the top of the third inning Friday off of Baltimore Orioles right-handed starter Alec Asher to cut the Sox’s deficit to 2-1 at the time. It was his fourth of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images
