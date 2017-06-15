Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Can Fifth Running Back Make Team?

Share this:

Tweet







Before the New England Patriots break for nearly six weeks, let’s take one more look at the 90-man roster.

Here’s who we project to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster following organized team activities and minicamp:

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

There was a thought, if only a brief one, that Brissett wouldn’t be guaranteed a roster spot if he didn’t improve in Year 2. Quarterback Kevin O’Connell was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft and was waived the next summer. Brissett certainly has shown enough already to make the 2017 squad.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

There’s a decent chance Brandon Bolden or D.J. Foster makes the 53-man roster. Finding room for either is too difficult at this point, however.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

It likely would take an injury for any other receiver to make the roster, though Devin Lucien, Andrew Hawkins and Austin Carr have impressed this spring.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy has the edge over Jacob Hollister, Matt Lengel and Sam Cotton for the third tight end role. Allen struggled this spring, but he’s not at risk of losing his job at this point.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

We don’t have Conor McDermott making the roster at this point, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Patriots cut a sixth-round pick and keep undrafted free agents.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DE Kony Ealy

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Rob Ninkovich

DE Derek Rivers

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Geneo Grissom make the team for his special teams prowess. He was cut last September before latching on with the practice squad then re-signing to the main roster, however.

LINEBACKERS (6)

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Harvey Langi

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

Langi is making enough plays in training camp to make the roster over Jonathan Freeny.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

S Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

We have Cyrus Jones making the team for now if only because Justin Coleman and the undrafted free agents haven’t shown enough during the spring to give up on the 2016 second-round pick. If Coleman, Kenny Moore, Dwayne Thomas or D.J. Killings shine in training camp, however, that could and should change. Jones has struggled in special teams drills and hasn’t stood out as a cornerback.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

The Patriots don’t have any backup specialists.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images