Red Sox Notes: John Farrell Describes What Happened On Balk, Ejection

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost 6-3 to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, and manager John Farrell had to watch the end of the game from the clubhouse after a heated argument led to his ejection.

The incident in question happened in the top of the seventh inning after reliever Fernando Abad had replaced starter David Price, who had a solid outing at Fenway Park.

Abad was called for a balk, which allowed Kole Calhoun to score and make it 5-1 Angels at the time. However, Farrell protested the call, and he eventually was ejected.

Things got heated between John Farrell and crew chief Bill Miller after a balk call tacked on another Angels run. Farrell got the boot. pic.twitter.com/4uY74Ju6fh — Julian Benbow (@julianbenbow) June 25, 2017

Farrell explained what led to the argument after the game, and it wasn’t the balk itself. Instead, Farrell said a timeout was called before the balk, which would have made the play dead.

Farrell: "Time was called. Time was clearly called before the balk was called." — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) June 25, 2017

Unfortunately for Farrell and the Red Sox, the umpires didn’t see it that way, and the Angels went on to score twice in the seventh en route to the win.

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox-Angels.

— The Red Sox were busy making moves official before Saturday’s game. The team announced the addition of Doug Fister, as well as Hector Velazquez being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for the right-handed starter on the 25-man roster.

Both of those moves already were known, but the three others weren’t. The Sox also placed Josh Rutledge on the seven-day concussion disabled list, and called up infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Double-A Portland. Boston moved Brock Holt to the 60-day DL to make room for Lin on the 40-man roster.

Farrell spoke at length about Rutledge’s injury situation.

Farrell was asked if Rutledge playing despite concussion symptoms since May suggests a problem with the concussion protocol. His answer: pic.twitter.com/P0UI8clOuW — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) June 24, 2017

A follow-up to Farrell on Rutledge: In a perfect world, would Rutledge have said something right away? pic.twitter.com/rLm9CeGwOX — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) June 24, 2017

— Eduardo Rodriguez took another positive step forward as he attempts to return from a right knee subluxation. He tossed a simulated game at Fenway Park on Saturday, and he reached 68 pitches.

Rodriguez back out for his second sim inning. Chris Sale in the grey t-shirt standing behind the mound watching pic.twitter.com/gfZL2sPygQ — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 24, 2017

Farrell told reporters before Saturday’s game that the plan for Rodriguez is to have him throw 75 to 80 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, and he could make his next start after that back in the big leagues, depending on how things go.

— Pedro Martinez’s son, Pedro Martinez Jr., participated in batting practice Saturday.

Pedro Martinez with his son Pedro Junior, a 16 year old who just took BP at Fenway. Photo credit to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso. A post shared by Ian Browne (@ianmbrowne) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images