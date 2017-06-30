Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Doug Fister Starts, Xander Bogaerts Sits

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays kick off a three-game weekend series Friday night at Rogers Centre.

Doug Fister takes the hill for Boston, making his second start since the team claimed him off waivers June 23. The 6-foot-8 right-hander was solid in his first outing with the Red Sox despite taking the loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He only allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in his first major league start since September 2016.

The Sox’s lineup with have a slightly different look than usual, as Xander Bogaerts will have the night off. Tzu-Wei Lin will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.

Dustin Pedroia returns for Boston after sitting out Thursday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins. But with Bogaerts out, the veteran second baseman will slide down in the order and bat third.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (44-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Deven Marrero, 3B

Doug Fister, RHP (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (37-41)

Jose Bautista, RF

Ezequiel Carrera, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Ryan Goins, 2B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Luke Maile, C

Marco Estrada, RHP (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images