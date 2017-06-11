Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Boston Goes For Sweep Behind Drew Pomeranz

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have torched the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen throughout the first two games of their weekend series.

The Red Sox scored eight runs against the Tigers’ bullpen in Saturday’s 11-3 win at Fenway Park, and will send left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the hill Sunday night in order to complete the sweep.

Pomeranz is riding a three-start winning streak, posting a 2.00 ERA and recording 26 strikeouts in that span. But the lefty struggled with his pitch count in his last start against the New York Yankees, throwing a career-high 123 pitches in five innings Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Pomeranz will be opposed by Tigers lefty Daniel Norris, who is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in four career appearances against the Red Sox.

With a left-hander on the mound, Red Sox manager John Farrell is electing to sit outfielder Andrew Benintendi and third baseman Pablo Sandoval to start the game. Chris Young will get the start in left field and Josh Rutledge, who reached base five times Saturday, will get the nod at third.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday night’s Red Sox vs. Tigers game.

RED SOX (34-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (6-3, 4.02 ERA)

TIGERS (29-32)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Nick Castellanos, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Justin Upton, LF

Mikie Mahtook, CF

James McCann, C

Jose Iglesias, SS

Daniel Norris, LHP (2-4, 4.48 ERA)

