Red Sox Wrap: Astros’ Offense Explodes In 7-1 Victory Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox’s offense suddenly has gone quiet.

The Red Sox had scored two runs in their last 18 innings coming into Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros, and unfortunately, their bats didn’t heat up.

Boston tallied just three hits against rookie right-hander David Paulino and the Astros’ bullpen in a 7-1 loss at Minute Maid Park.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello struggled during his outing, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits in six innings of work. Boston’s right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning and was unable to steady the ship, taking his ninth loss of the season.

The Red Sox fell to 38-30 with the loss, while the Astros improved to 46-23 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unexpected.

The Red Sox’s offense was stymied by Paulino, who allowed one run in six strong innings, despite having a 6.59 ERA coming into the contest.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jose Altuve and Carlos Beltran hit home runs off Porcello in the third inning.

The blasts stretched Houston’s lead to six and Boston was unable to muster a rally.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello struggled early and was unable to keep the Astros at bay. The right-hander surrendered seven runs on 10 hits while striking out three and walking two in six innings of work.

The Astros got to Porcello immediately as the first two batters reached base in the first inning, and Altuve knocked in a run with a double down the right field line. After Carlos Correa walked to load the bases, Brian McCann drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Beltran followed with a sacrifice fly of his own to stretch the Astros’ lead to three.

Altuve struck again in the third inning when he launched a solo home run to give Houston a four-run edge. Three batters later, Beltran launched a two-run blast to right field and the lead was six.

Houston added another run in the sixth when Yulieski Gurriel scored on a double play off the bat of Nori Aoki.

— Austin Maddox pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in his major league debut.

— Fernando Abad tossed a scoreless eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Chris Young got the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

— Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia each went 1-for-4 with a single.

— Josh Rutledge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

— Sandy Leon and Mitch Moreland each went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

The first-inning struggles continued for Porcello on Saturday.

Rick Porcello entered with a first inning ERA of 5.14 this year. It just increased. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 18, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their three-game with the Astros on Sunday night. David Price will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Joe Musgrove for Houston. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

