Red Sox Wrap: Parker Bridwell Quiets Boston’s Offense In 4-2 Win For Angels

The Boston Red Sox’s bats had a rough Saturday night, and they didn’t fare much better Sunday.

One day after the Red Sox were stymied by J.C. Ramirez, they failed to get much of anything going against Parker Bridwell.

The Los Angeles Angels starter limited the Sox to two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings during the Angels’ 4-2 win at Fenway Park.

Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit solo home runs in support of new Red Sox starter Doug Fister, but the offense was unable to break through in the later innings against Bridwell and the L.A. bullpen.

The Red Sox fell to 41-34 with the loss, while the Angels improved to 40-39 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Unfortunate.

Fister was sturdy in his first start for the Red Sox with his only hiccup coming during the second inning. Boston was unable to complete an inning-ending 3-6-3 double play and the Angels scored three runs after the failed twin killing.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Angels tacked on an insurance run against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning.

Boston’s offense was unable to threaten in its half of the ninth.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister was solid in his Red Sox debut. The veteran right-hander worked fast and pounded the strike zone against an Angels team missing their biggest offensive weapon in Mike Trout. Fister tossed six-plus innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three.

He got into some trouble in the second inning and almost was able to work out of it. Fister induced what appeared to be an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners, but Danny Espinosa beat the throw at first base, allowing a run to score. Kaleb Cowart followed by ripping a double to left field and Juan Graterol drove in two runs with a single to right field to give L.A. a three-run lead.

The righty cruised through the middle innings before stumbling to begin the seventh. He gave up a single and a walk to being the frame and was lifted for Robby Scott.

— Scott got the only two batters he faced and did not allow the inherited runners to score.

— Heath Hembree got Cameron Maybin to ground out to strand runners at the corners in the seventh inning.

— Joe Kelly tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

— Kimbrel gave up a run in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Moreland got the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run in the second inning.

— The Red Sox got another run back when Bradley launched a solo home run to center field in the fifth inning.

— Christian Vazquez went 2-for-3 with two singles.

— Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts all went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Good luck, Jerry.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will start a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Jose Berrios for the Twins. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images