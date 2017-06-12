Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch 2017 NBA Finals Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers avoided a sweep and prevented the Golden State Warriors from going a perfect 16-0 in the playoffs by winning Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night.

Cleveland needs three more victories to become the first team ever to win an NBA Finals when trailing the series 0-3. A Golden State win on Monday night would clinch its second championship in three seasons.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 5 online.

When: Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

