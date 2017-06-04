Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Launch Game-Tying Home Run Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Andrew Benintendi can put a charge into a baseball, and Chris Tillman found that out the hard way Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder stepped to the plate with the Red Sox trailing by one in the third inning at Camden Yards. Tillman left a fastball out over the middle of the plate, and Benintendi absolutely crushed the ball over the right field fence to tie the game.

Andrew Benintendi with a towering HR to right field ties the game pic.twitter.com/Yblac1FyTd — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 4, 2017

The home run was Benintendi’s sixth of the season and traveled an estimated 363 feet. He had gone 80 at-bats without a round-tripper before the third-inning blast.

#RedSox 3 @ #Orioles 3 [T3-0o]

Andrew Benintendi homers (6): fly ball to RCF (solo) [ 103mph • 363ft • 41° ]

Viz: pic.twitter.com/jXl0CoEZGw — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) June 4, 2017

Teammate Pablo Sandoval made the young star smile after his towering home run.

