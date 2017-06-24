Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Hit Home Run Around Pesky Pole Vs. Angels

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox honored David Ortiz before Friday night’s game at Fenway Park, and Hanley Ramirez decided to make his own tribute to his good friend.

During the fourth inning of the Red Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, Ramirez stepped to the plate against Alex Meyer and lifted a 3-2 pitch down the right field line. The ball barely hooked around the Pesky Pole for a two-run home run, giving Boston a four-run lead.

Watch the opposite-field blast below.

It was the 250th home run of Ramirez’s career and his 10th of the campaign.

Not a bad way to honor a friend.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images