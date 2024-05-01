Less than a week after trading for Garrett Cooper, the Red Sox might be on the verge of adding another veteran first baseman.

Boston has spoken about a potential deal with Dominic Smith, who opted out of his minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham provided an additional report, claiming the Red Sox “look like the next destination” for the 28-year-old.

The reported interest in Smith doesn’t appear to be a move for insurance on Cooper, who took a pitch to hand in his Boston debut Tuesday night. Manager Alex Cora after the shutout win said Cooper and the club “dodged a bullet” with the injury and Cotillo on Wednesday reported the 33-year-old is only dealing with a bruise.

Smith, a left-handed bat, figures to be a better platoon option at first base than Bobby Dalbec. The former New York Met also can play left field and serve as the designated hitter. Boston potentially could need depth for the latter position while Masataka Yoshida deals with a hand issue.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox will go for a second straight win over the Giants on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. NESN’s full coverage of the series’ middle game begins at 6 p.m. ET.