Injury Woes Continue: Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Headed To IL

The Red Sox will be sending someone to the injured list prior to taking the field against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Masataka Yoshida is the latest Boston player to hit the shelf.

Boston manager Alex Cora revealed in an appearance on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” that Yoshida will be placed on the injured list. It’s unclear when that move will become official, but it is expected to be completed prior to first pitch at Fenway Park, which will come at 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

Yoshida underwent an MRI on Wednesday, just days after jamming his hand during an at-bat Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. He was eventually pulled in the sixth inning and replaced by Rob Refsnyder. Yoshida struggled to find consistent playing time before the injury, going an entire week without making a start at one point.

The Red Sox have been at the forefront of a roster shuffling nightmare this season, with Yoshida becoming the 13th player to hit the injured list this season.

Boston went out and made a couple of additions earlier in the day, with the expectation being that Zack Short will join the team for the middle game of its set against San Francisco. Short was acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, while infielder Dominic Smith reportedly is on the verge of inking a deal.