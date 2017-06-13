Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Tie Game With Eighth-Inning Homer Vs. Phillies

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox were in need of a clutch hit Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, and Hanley Ramirez provided just that.

With the Red Sox trailing the Phillies 5-4 in the eighth inning, Ramirez launched a mammoth solo home run that cleared the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Hanley Ramirez with a HR over everything in left to tie the score a 5 pic.twitter.com/dE34SXA9Aa — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 13, 2017

The lengthy round-tripper was Ramirez’s ninth of the 2017 season, putting him in a three-way tie with Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts for the team lead.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images