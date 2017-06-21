While You Were Sleeping: Cody Bellinger Smashes 10th Home Run In 10 Games

Share this:

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger is making history.

The 21-year-old became the first rookie to hit 10 home runs in 10 games Tuesday night, smashing his 22nd dinger of the year in a rout of the New York Mets.

Meanwhile, Chris Sale the Boston Red Sox continue to roll, earning a win over the Kansas City Royals. And in NBA news, the Chicago Bulls managed to keep at least one of their stars in Dwyane Wade.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava has the full rundown from the world in sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

