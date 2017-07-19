Andrew Benintendi Thrilled To Be Part Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Promotion

Share this:

It might be July but winter has arrived at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox are hosting “Game of Thrones” night Tuesday during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. And as part of the promotional night, the team gave away a “GOT”-themed Andrew Benintendi bobblehead doll.

“Game of Thrones” happens to be the Red Sox outfielder’s favorite show, so he was thrilled that his bobblehead was cast in that likeness.

To hear Benintendi’s thoughts on the bobblehead, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images