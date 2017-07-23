Angels’ Parker Bridwell Has Been On Roll Since Victory Over Red Sox

Parker Bridwell tossed a gem against the Boston Red Sox on June 25, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work at Fenway Park. And the Los Angeles Angels right-hander has been on a quite a roll ever since.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with Bridwell before his start Sunday against the Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim and asked him to break down his June 25 win over the Red Sox.

To hear Bridwell discuss his win over Boston and his decision to play baseball instead of football, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

