Billy Monger Drives Race Car For First time Since Double Amputation

When Billy Monger had both of his legs amputated in April, most assumed he’d never race again.

Well, the 18-year-old’s getting close to proving everyone wrong.

Monger, who lost his legs after being involved in a horrific Formula 4 crash, drove a modified Fun Cup car at Brands Hatch in Kent, England on Tuesday, according to Motorsport.com. Fun Cup is a one-make racing series founded in Belgium, and the car Monger drove is run by Team BRIT, a group comprised of injured ex-servicemen.

“It’s been really good just to get back behind the wheel,” Monger said Tuesday, via Motorsport.com. “Massive thanks to Team BRIT for sorting out today, I can’t wait to be back again.”

Billy Monger back in a race car @brandshatchofficial #billywhizz #AliveToDrive #funcup #teambrit A post shared by Warren McKinlay (@racingwarren) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

This might not be the final team we see Monger in a Fun Cup car.

“Team BRIT have got two steering wheels for me to try out today,” Monger added. “I’ve decided which one I prefer, now it’s just about perfecting the technique so that when I come back, I’m up the front winning races.”

Check out some these other great images from Monger’s return to the track:

Billy Monger got back behind the wheel of a racing car at Brands Hatch today for the first time since his British F4 crash • #billywhizz A post shared by Autosport (@autosportdotcom) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

We've had a special guest on track at @brandshatchofficial today – welcome back to the track @billymongerracing! #BillyWhizz A post shared by MotorSport Vision (@brandshatchofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Team BRIT founder Dave Player reportedly said the goal Tuesday was to help Monger regain his racing license and feel comfortable driving a car again.

Monger recently revealed he plans to race in November, and has his eyes set on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020.