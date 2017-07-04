Billy Monger Drives Race Car For First time Since Double Amputation

When Billy Monger had both of his legs amputated in April, most assumed he’d never race again.
Well, the 18-year-old’s getting close to proving everyone wrong.
Monger, who lost his legs after being involved in a horrific Formula 4 crash, drove a modified Fun Cup car at Brands Hatch in Kent, England on Tuesday, according to Motorsport.com. Fun Cup is a one-make racing series founded in Belgium, and the car Monger drove is run by Team BRIT, a group comprised of injured ex-servicemen.
“It’s been really good just to get back behind the wheel,” Monger said Tuesday, via Motorsport.com. “Massive thanks to Team BRIT for sorting out today, I can’t wait to be back again.”
This might not be the final team we see Monger in a Fun Cup car.
“Team BRIT have got two steering wheels for me to try out today,” Monger added. “I’ve decided which one I prefer, now it’s just about perfecting the technique so that when I come back, I’m up the front winning races.”
Check out some these other great images from Monger’s return to the track:
Team BRIT founder Dave Player reportedly said the goal Tuesday was to help Monger regain his racing license and feel comfortable driving a car again.
Monger recently revealed he plans to race in November, and has his eyes set on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020.
