Billy Monger Drives Race Car For First time Since Double Amputation

by on Tue, Jul 4, 2017 at 3:44PM
When Billy Monger had both of his legs amputated in April, most assumed he’d never race again.

Well, the 18-year-old’s getting close to proving everyone wrong.

Monger, who lost his legs after being involved in a horrific Formula 4 crash, drove a modified Fun Cup car at Brands Hatch in Kent, England on Tuesday, according to Motorsport.com. Fun Cup is a one-make racing series founded in Belgium, and the car Monger drove is run by Team BRIT, a group comprised of injured ex-servicemen.

“It’s been really good just to get back behind the wheel,” Monger said Tuesday, via Motorsport.com. “Massive thanks to Team BRIT for sorting out today, I can’t wait to be back again.”

This might not be the final team we see Monger in a Fun Cup car.

“Team BRIT have got two steering wheels for me to try out today,” Monger added. “I’ve decided which one I prefer, now it’s just about perfecting the technique so that when I come back, I’m up the front winning races.”

Check out some these other great images from Monger’s return to the track:

Team BRIT founder Dave Player reportedly said the goal Tuesday was to help Monger regain his racing license and feel comfortable driving a car again.

Monger recently revealed he plans to race in November, and has his eyes set on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020.

