Blowback From This NFL.com Article Proves Patriots Hate Is Alive And Well

The NFL is in the midst of its “summer break.” But disdain for the New England Patriots never takes a day off.

The Patriots have been the league’s most hated team for quite some time, and that hatred only has increased since New England won two of the last three Super Bowls. On Monday, the Patriots haters got the perfect opportunity to come out of the woodwork.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank is doing an offseason series with separate articles explaining why you should root for each NFL team. New England is the latest club in the series, so “Around the NFL” naturally tweeted out a link to Rank’s story:

.@adamrank explains why you should root for the Patriots this season https://t.co/fhCEzDmyqA pic.twitter.com/ADjaMUE8Qr — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 10, 2017

Again, Rank is writing similar articles for the league’s 31 other teams, as well. But needless to say, Twitter did not take kindly to this request to root for the Patriots.

Lol — Donna-Jean Fan Accou (@ewangs) July 10, 2017

No thanks — Steelcity Hackett (@SteelcityHacket) July 10, 2017

When hell freezes over. Actually, not even then. — 6Lombardis (@stevemarasco) July 10, 2017

would rather stick pins in my eyes. — Linda Kinkler (@ljk222) July 10, 2017

I'd sooner drown — Greg F (@Books_Not_Wooks) July 10, 2017

So, yeah. These fine folks will not be rooting for Tom Brady and Co. (Despite the fact that, if you get past the blind hate, the Pats have a loaded offense that will be incredibly fun to watch and a talented secondary that will be nearly as entertaining.)

At least this guy gets it.

We love the hate here at #PatsNation hahaha bring it on suckers!!!!!! — 💍💍💍💍💍 (@alexlittle25th) July 10, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images