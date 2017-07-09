NBA

Celtics Vs. Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

by on Sun, Jul 9, 2017 at 6:53PM
The Boston Celtics defeated Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers 86-81 at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and the C’s will be back at it Sunday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the Celtics’ next opponent. These teams have yet to face off in summer league action. This game will give C’s fans another opportunity to watch exciting young players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and more.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Blazers online.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images

