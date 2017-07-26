Drew Pomeranz’s ‘Impressive Run’ Due To Ability To Limit Damage

Drew Pomeranz has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander is on an impressive run of late, as he has delivered nine quality starts in his last 11 outings. Pomeranz is 7-1 over that time frame with a 2.57 ERA, and the Red Sox have tallied a 9-2 record in his starts since May 20.

To hear manager John Farrell’s take on Pomeranz and the Sox’s starting rotation, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images