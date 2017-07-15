Formula E Live Stream: Watch 2017 New York City ePrix Online

Share this:

Formula E heads stateside this weekend for the inaugural New York City ePrix, the first FIA-sanctioned race ever hosted on public roads in any of New York’s five boroughs.

The race weekend will include both Round 9 and Round 10 of the 2017 season, with a 43-lap main event Saturday and a 49-lap race Sunday. Both rounds will take place on the 10-turn 1.21-mile circuit in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. As is the case at every round of the FE championship, drivers will participate in practice and qualifying sessions throughout each day leading up to the races in the afternoon.

Although fans won’t get to see reigning champion Sebastien Buemi compete in New York — he’ll be in Germany for the World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Nurburgring — they will get to see the world’s first driverless race car take to the streets. Roborace’s development cars will complete one practice session and race per day.

Here’s how to watch both rounds of the 2017 New York City ePrix online:

Round 9: Saturday, July 15, at 4 p.m. ET

Round 10: Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Formula E