Here’s How City Of Boston Plans To Celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday

Tom Brady is about to reach another milestone. It’s up to you to celebrate accordingly.

The five-time Super Bowl champion will turn 40 years old on Aug. 3, and the city of Boston is planning a birthday bash at Faneuil Hall Marketplace to mark the occasion, according to the Boston Herald.

Brady’s B-day extravaganza, which will take place on the New England Patriots quarterback’s birthday, is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Fans shouldn’t expect to actually see Brady — he’s busy getting ready for another season with Super Bowl aspirations, of course — but there will be a life-size cutout available for photos, and everyone should come prepared to sing “Happy Birthday” in honor of TB12 turning the big 4-0.

After the 1 p.m. sing-along, fans will be able to eat some cake, courtesy of North End Bakery in Quincy Market. Plus, if you wear Patriots swag (and why wouldn’t you?), you apparently will be able to collect discounts from various vendors.

See you there?

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images