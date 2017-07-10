Lakers’ Lonzo Ball To Miss Summer League Game Vs. Kings With Groin Injury

Lonzo Ball’s performance so far during the NBA Summer League has been up-and-down, to say the least. And now the Los Angeles Lakers rookie star reportedly will miss Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a groin injury.
USA TODAY’s Sam Amick reported the news Monday but says the injury is not expected to be serious, although he will miss the much-anticipated showdown with Kings rookie guard De’Aaron Fox.
Fox, the No. 5 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, torched Ball in their two meetings in college, including a 39-point performance during Kentucky’s victory over UCLA in the Sweet 16.
And the electric guard appeared to take a swipe at Ball in a tweet that was sent shortly after Ball was ruled inactive.
Fox deleted the tweet shortly after sending it.
Ball and Fox will see each other quite a bit in the Pacific Division in the coming years, so we won’t have to wait too long for Fox-Ball III.
