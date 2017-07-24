NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, Thunder ‘Circling Each Other’ Over Trade

Houston might have a problem with Carmelo Anthony: namely, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported Monday on Twitter that Anthony and the Thunder are “circling each other,” a phrase we interpret as mutual interest in a potential trade with the New York Knicks. The newly born Anthony-to-Oklahoma City rumor centers around Troy Weaver, the Thunder assistant general manager who helped recruit and coach Anthony at Syracuse in 2002-03.

Have a scoop – OKC and Carmelo are officially circling each other. OKC's Troy Weaver recruited Melo to Cuse + has known him since DMV days. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 24, 2017

A move to Oklahoma city would partner Anthony with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, making the Thunder a proverbial superteam and, they likely hope, a threat to the Golden State Warriors’ dominance.

Anthony has been strongly linked with the Houston Rockets recently, with some reports suggesting he had his heart set on a move to Texas. However, last week, the Portland Trail Blazers emerged as a potential destination for the All-Star forward.

Acquiring Anthony via trade will be complicated for any team, as his contract pays him $54 million over the remaining two years and contains a no-trade clause. Anthony would have to be willing to waive that clause and leave his comfort zone in order to facilitate a move.

The last time Weaver convinced him to do such things, they won the NCAA national championship together.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images