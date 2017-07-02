NBA Rumors: Celtics Never Made Serious Final Offer For Paul George

Share this:

Tweet







After months of speculation and rumors, Paul George finally was traded by the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, but one of his potential suitors reportedly never made a final offer.

The Pacers dealt George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, and while many believed the Boston Celtics and their large assortment of assets would eventually land the talented forward, it appears the Celtics never even made their final pitch.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday on ESPN’s “The Jump” that the C’s, who reportedly made offers at the trade deadline and before the NBA Draft, didn’t make a serious final play for the superstar.

Woj: #Celtics never gave Indiana a “real offer” to decide yes or no on for Paul George. Speculated Boston thought IND was crying wolf on OKC — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 1, 2017

Boston had been unwilling to include its top assets in a deal for George and likely wanted to wait until Gordon Hayward chose his landing spot as the C’s reportedly had a plan in place to acquire both George and Hayward.

And ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the C’s most recent offer still didn’t include the team’s top assets.

“As I reported Friday morning, Boston’s most recent offer, whenever it was on the table, did not include any of the following: next year’s Nets pick, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, or the Lakers-Kings pick Boston picked up from Philly in exchange for sliding down two spots in the draft,” Lowe wrote.

George now will pair with Russell Westbrook for the final year of his contract, after which point the star forward is likely to head west to his desired destination: The Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images