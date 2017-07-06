NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Rajon Rondo To Serve In Mentor Role

Share this:

The New York Knicks are looking for a mentor to show rookie point guard Frank Ntilkina the way.

So, naturally, they’re looking at Rajon Rondo, according to a report.

ESPN.com reported the Knicks have reached out to a handful of veteran free agent point guards, including Rondo as they continue their search for someone to mentor Ntilikina, the No. 8 overall pick in last month’s NBA draft.

Rondo certainly would be an interesting player for the Knicks to acquire. There’s no denying his standing as one of the best distributors in the NBA during his prime with the Boston Celtics, and the Kentucky product showed a few flashes of brilliance in a brief playoff cameo with the Chicago Bulls before missing the rest of the first-round series, an eventual loss to Boston.

But Rondo’s mercurial ways also make him a somewhat questionable player to target, especially if “mentor” is the role he’s intended to play. Rondo has clashed with head coaches in the past in both Boston with Doc Rivers and then even more infamously with the Rick Carlisle in Dallas.

The Knicks aren’t the only team interested in Rondo’s service, as the Los Angeles Lakers also reportedly have their eye on the veteran to serve a similar role in Los Angeles with No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images