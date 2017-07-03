NBA Rumors: Lakers Interested In Free-Agent Guard George Hill

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers might not be looking to make a big splash in NBA free agency, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking to improve their roster.

Rumors have swirled around the Lakers’ reported interest in free-agent guards Rajon Rondo and Dion Waiters, the latter of which they reportedly met with Sunday. And now it appears the Purple and Gold reportedly are interested in another veteran guard, George Hill.

Free agent George Hill and reps are meeting with the Lakers today in Los Angeles, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

The Lakers are in need of a veteran presence in their locker room, and Hill could be a good mentor for No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Monday, citing a source, that L.A. views Hill as a guard that it can start alongside Ball since both are capable of playing off the ball.

Hill is coming off a stellar season in which he averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line in his lone season for the Utah Jazz.

The 31-year-old would be an ideal mentor for Ball and fills an obvious hole for the Lakers, who are in need of a guard who can knock down 3-pointers after trading D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets.

