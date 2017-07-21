NBA Scout Says Jayson Tatum Could Use Some Improvement In This Area Of His Game

Jayson Tatum was one of the stars of the NBA summer league, but at least one scout sees an area in which the Boston Celtics rookie can improve.

The No. 3 overall draft pick averaged 17.7 points on 42.2 percent shooting and pulled down eight rebounds per game in his first taste of NBA action.

All in all, a pretty good debut for the Duke product. And while most of the talk centered around Tatum was positive, an unnamed NBA scout pointed at one part of Tatum’s game that could use improvement.

“He gets a little selfish out there,” the unnamed scout told the Sporting News. “He won’t be able to do that with a team as talented as the Celtics. There are too many other scorers. But he does get it in his mind sometimes that he is going to take the shot, and he might use up all the clock before he throws up a dud. That is fixable, though.”

Again, not that big of a deal, and it’s worth pointing out the Sporting News story featured “Loved” and “Didn’t love” sections for a handful of NBA rookies for the story — and the scout did rave about the rest of Tatum’s offensive game, including “his natural scoring instinct.”

But it’s something to keep an eye on in the rookie’s first season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images