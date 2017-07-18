NFL Rumors: Here’s What Steelers Offered Le’Veon Bell In Contract Talks

Share this:

Le’Veon Bell is gambling on himself.

Bell was unable to agree to a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning he’s now set to play under a $12.1 million franchise tag for the 2017 NFL season before hitting free agency next offseason. The running back’s decision apparently wasn’t made without a competitive offer from the Steelers, though.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Pittsburgh offered Bell a multiyear contract worth more than $12 million annually.

#Steelers' offer to Le'Veon Bell averaged over $12M per, with $30M in first 2 years, $42M over 3, per sources. Decided to play on $12.1M tag — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2017

#Steelers don't do guarantees in future years, so there's risk either way. But clearly Bell is betting on himself here. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport heard the Steelers’ offer was a five-year contract.

On a 5-year deal, I believe. And Bell made his call https://t.co/haur1efnH6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2017

Bell arguably is the best running back in football at age 25, meaning the Steelers surely want to keep him around. But the two-time Pro Bowl selection evidently has some high contract demands, leaving his long-term future in Pittsburgh in limbo now that free agency next offseason is a real possibility.

