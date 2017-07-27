NFL Rumors: John Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick In Contact; Ravens Interested

Contrary to popular belief, Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been spurned by the entire NFL.

The latest evidence of that comes courtesy of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who shared a lengthy quote from Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday. Judging from Harbaugh’s comments, it seems he and the Ravens are high on the ever-controversial, free agent quarterback.

Here is the full quote from #Ravens coach John Harbaugh on QB Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/uF3EAxaFdR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2017

Of course, this hardly is an indication Kaepernick will be suiting up for the Ravens this season. Given Joe Flacco’s current injury situation, however, you never know.

No word yet on how the Ravens organization views Kaepernick’s apparently polarizing hairdo.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images