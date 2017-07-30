Patriots Training Camp Observations: Kyle Van Noy Works With Pass Rushers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The second “real” day of New England Patriots training camp is in the books.

The Patriots wore full pads for the second straight day. Here’s everything we observed at Day 4 of training camp.

— Tom Brady went 10-of-11 in 11-on-11 drills and 19-of-22 overall. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 22-of-28 passes overall and went 6-of-8 in 11-on-11 drills. Jacoby Brissett went 11-of-16 overall and 6-of-6 in 11-on-11s. Wide receiver Julian Edelman also competed a pass in 11-on-11s.

— In the wake of Rob Ninkovich’s retirement, it was notable to see Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin and Harvey Langi work with pass rushers in 1-on-1 drills against offensive linemen. Defensive end Geneo Grissom was working with linebackers in 7-on-7 drills. Van Noy lines up as a linebacker in team drills.

— Offensive tackles Cameron Fleming and Antonio Garcia, guards Joe Thuney and Ted Karras, defensive end Deatrich Wise and Van Noy flashed in the 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Things got a little chippy between Garcia and Van Noy on one rep. Thuney has been one of the top performers in 1-on-1 drills over the last two days.

— Van Noy recorded the lone pass breakup of practice.

— Linebacker Elandon Roberts made a solid run stuff during 11-on-11 drills near the goal line. Run defense is his specialty.

— Tight ends Sam Cotton and James O’Shaughnessy, wide receiver Matthew Slater and running back Mike Gillislee dropped passes. D.J. Foster fumbled during a drill and failed to catch a pitch from Garoppolo in 11-on-11s.

— Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Rex Burkhead, defensive tackles Josh Augusta and Lawrence Guy, defensive end Deatrich Wise, Slater, O’Shaughnessy and Garcia took laps for various on-field infractions.

— Cyrus Jones has been putting in extra work on catching punts. He hasn’t dropped a punt yet in training camp and muffed just one kick return on the first day of practice.

— Wide receiver Cody Hollister, safety Duron Harmon and defensive end Rob Ninkovich, who reportedly will announce his retirement Sunday, were absent from practice.

— Running back Brandon Bolden returned to the field after leaving Saturday’s practice early.

— Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell and safety David Jones worked on a side field away from their teammates.

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP) and Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) were present but wearing sweats and working away from teammates.

— There was a new wide receiver wearing No. 16 at practice. His name has not been disclosed by the team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images