Red Sox Call Up Top Prospect Rafael Devers From Triple-A Pawtucket

The Boston Red Sox have struggled to find production at third base during the 2017 Major League Baseball season, but they will have a new face manning the hot corner soon.

The Red Sox called up top prospect Rafael Devers from Triple- A Pawtucket following Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced after the game.

Devers will join the Red Sox on Monday before their game against the Seattle Mariners and will start at third base Tuesday night, manager John Farrell told the media.

The 20-year-old phenom was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 14 and made the most of his time at the Triple-A level.

In nine games for the PawSox, Devers hit .324 with two home runs and four RBI. Devers had a slash line of .324/.378/.529, but did have four errors in the field during his brief stretch at Triple-A.

Still, Devers’ bat could help the Red Sox’s offense especially near the bottom of the lineup, where Dombrowski says Devers will hit for the foreseeable future.

