Red Sox Enter July In First Place Thanks To Successful Month Of June

The Boston Red Sox exited the month of June in first place in the American League East thanks to solid starting pitching and clutch hitting.

The club hit .259 as a team and averaged 4.5 runs per contest in June while compiling a 16-12 record that helped them leapfrog the New York Yankees atop the division.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice break down the month, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

