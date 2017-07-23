Red Sox Notes: Pablo Sandoval Returns To West Coast, Opens Up About Decision

Pablo Sandoval is starting over.

The third baseman’s time with the Boston Red Sox didn’t go according to plan, and he was designated for assignment at the start of the second half of the 2017 season. He officially was released earlier this week, and he’s since re-joined the San Francisco Giants on a minor league contract.

And Sandoval, who won three World Series over the course of seven seasons with the Giants, had some revealing comments Saturday.

“I wish I could get back to that time to have that opportunity to sign again. I would sign,” Sandoval told reporters, via the San Francisco Chronicle’s John Shea. “It’s passed. I’m moving forward to do the best. I’m just looking forward to being back here and showing them what I can do.”

Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season, but injuries and performance limited him to 161 games over three seasons before he was released.

He’s now making a comeback bid with the Giants, beginning with a trip to Single-A San Jose on Saturday.

“I have always loved and appreciated the Giants organization, my Giants teammates and the fans of San Francisco,” Sandoval said, per the Chronicle. “I have so many great memories, and I want to thank the organization for giving me another chance to come back here.

“When I left the Giants in 2014, my comments were emotional, insensitive and misguided, and I truly regret and apologize for my actions. I am committed to working hard to contributing to the success of the Giants.”

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from the Red Sox’s 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

— The Red Sox have been using an extra reliever on their current 25-man roster, but manager John Farrell hinted at a possible change prior to the team’s series in Seattle against the Mariners.

Farrell indicated a reliever would be optioned Monday and Josh Rutledge would come off the DL. Sox have been carrying an extra reliever. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 22, 2017

— Hanley Ramirez was back at first base Saturday, while Mitch Moreland got the start at designated hitter. It’s the third time Ramirez has played at first this week, but that doesn’t mean his injured shoulder is back to full health.

“He’s still getting treatment,” Farrell said, per MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey. “The condition is being managed, I guess, is the best way to say it. There are days where it might flare up a little bit more than others, but I think we’re at that point in the year, two-thirds of the way through, that I don’t know that there’s anybody in our clubhouse that’s 100 percent. He’s doing a good job getting ready.”

